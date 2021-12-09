UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $61,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after buying an additional 291,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after buying an additional 679,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $468.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $470.17. The firm has a market cap of $441.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

