Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,989,531 shares of company stock valued at $464,877,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Upstart by 16.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Upstart by 77.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Upstart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Upstart by 131.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Upstart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $14.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.60. 4,458,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,050. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.33. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

