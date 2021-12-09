Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) versus Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Head to Head Survey

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Upstart and Pioneer Merger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 1 3 6 0 2.50 Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart currently has a consensus price target of $263.70, suggesting a potential upside of 47.67%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Pioneer Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 12.30% 15.32% 9.06% Pioneer Merger N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upstart and Pioneer Merger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 62.82 $5.98 million $0.80 223.66 Pioneer Merger N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Pioneer Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upstart beats Pioneer Merger on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

