Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Insider Sells $96,912.20 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $96,912.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,552. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $294.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

URG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,421 shares during the period. CQS US LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 41.7% in the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 8,007,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,856,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,278,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth $2,755,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

