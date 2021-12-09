Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.19

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.19 and traded as low as C$1.80. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 312,841 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$384.50 million and a PE ratio of -8.98.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ur-Energy news, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total transaction of C$298,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$519,064.12. Also, Senior Officer Walter William Boberg sold 42,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$97,561.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 942,762 shares in the company, valued at C$2,177,120.29. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 461,431 shares of company stock worth $1,040,034.

About Ur-Energy (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

