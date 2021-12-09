UREEQA Market Capitalization Tops $5.63 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. UREEQA has a market cap of $5.63 million and $19,498.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UREEQA has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.74 or 0.08666420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,410.10 or 1.00265616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002858 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

