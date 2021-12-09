Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $11,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $151.09 million, a P/E ratio of -605.00 and a beta of 1.72. Usio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $8.62.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Usio in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Usio in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Usio in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Usio by 34.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

