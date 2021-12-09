V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 610.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 501.0% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of IHI stock opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.