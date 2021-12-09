V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 1,208,901 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $603,000.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $13.85 on Thursday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

