V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after buying an additional 2,697,127 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,083,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.