V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $218.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $170.49 and a 1 year high of $221.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.90.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

