V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 635,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 141.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.15 and a 200 day moving average of $225.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

