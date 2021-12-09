Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Valhi stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.89. Valhi has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Valhi had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the second quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the second quarter worth $80,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the second quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

