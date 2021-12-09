VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $313.19 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $210.41 and a one year high of $318.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.16.

