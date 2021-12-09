Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Monument Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.0% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after buying an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after acquiring an additional 635,694 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $167.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $168.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

