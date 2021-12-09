Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,267 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 14.1% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $33,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after purchasing an additional 170,316 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,611. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

