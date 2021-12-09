Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Trimmed by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.3% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.85. 9,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average is $106.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $111.14.

