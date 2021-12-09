Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after acquiring an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,910,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $458.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.12. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $334.08 and a 12 month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

