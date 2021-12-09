Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

