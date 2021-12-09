Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.96 and a 52-week high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

