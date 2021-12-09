Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $227.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $186.87 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.