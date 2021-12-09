Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $430.09. 148,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $418.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $333.77 and a one year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

