Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $204,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $430.46. The company had a trading volume of 87,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,711. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $333.77 and a 12 month high of $435.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.51 and its 200 day moving average is $406.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

