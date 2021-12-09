Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $431.70 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $333.77 and a 52-week high of $435.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

