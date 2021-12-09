Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lowered by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $431.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $418.51 and its 200-day moving average is $406.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $333.77 and a 12-month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

