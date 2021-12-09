Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after buying an additional 1,624,731 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after buying an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,790,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.95. 118,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,311. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.21 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

