Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashford Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 166,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $240.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.60 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

