Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $240.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.60 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

