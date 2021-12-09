Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,762 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,136,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.1% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 518,245 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13,055.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 510,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,802,000 after purchasing an additional 506,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

