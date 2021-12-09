Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 8,683 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,302,000 after purchasing an additional 551,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,809 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.76.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -269.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

