Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $312,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.