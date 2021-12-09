Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.82. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.