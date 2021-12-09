Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.39. 14,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.82. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

