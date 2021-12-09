Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.
Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.39. 14,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.82. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.
In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.
Vera Bradley Company Profile
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
