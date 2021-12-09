Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.62 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.700 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $8.50. 16,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,557. The firm has a market cap of $289.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.82. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $13.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 66.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 42,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

