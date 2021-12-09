Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $40.24 and last traded at $40.33. 6,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 756,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

Specifically, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $130,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,132 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,663 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,050 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after buying an additional 1,008,289 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after buying an additional 1,001,895 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 713,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after buying an additional 580,713 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

