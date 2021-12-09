Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $67.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $123,278.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,122.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Verint Systems by 76.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166,348 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.79. 5,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. Verint Systems has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $52.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.