Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson Sells 57,920 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,101,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $229.05 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.48 and its 200 day moving average is $197.12. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,935 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 292.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,183 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,749,000 after purchasing an additional 609,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Truist Securities increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

