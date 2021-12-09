Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Insider Michael Clayton Riebe Sells 5,725 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after purchasing an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after purchasing an additional 163,279 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,119,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,054,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,613,000 after purchasing an additional 37,681 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

