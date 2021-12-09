Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Insider Michael Clayton Riebe Sells 5,725 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $45.36.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after purchasing an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after purchasing an additional 163,279 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,119,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,054,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,613,000 after purchasing an additional 37,681 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.
Veritex Company Profile
Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
