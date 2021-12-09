Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 42,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,062,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.0% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 55,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

