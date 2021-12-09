ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stake Increased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned about 0.05% of ViacomCBS worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 11.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 146,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.4% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 16.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.