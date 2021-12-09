Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBOT. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:RBOT opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Vicarious Surgical has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

