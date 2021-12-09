Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will report earnings per share of $2.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

NYSE VSCO traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,662. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

