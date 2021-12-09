VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.89 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001760 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $41.77 million and $11.89 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00042842 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00218546 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

