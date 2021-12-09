Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Up 1.1%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) shares shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.59. 83,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 96,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMD. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viemed Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

