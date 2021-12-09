View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading Up 13.6%

Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) were up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 70,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,191,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIEW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get View alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of View in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in View during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in View during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in View during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in View during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.