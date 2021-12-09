Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) VP Matt Zmigrosky Sells 2,579 Shares

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VNOM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 915,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,924. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.29 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $27,326,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,828 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $16,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,852,000 after purchasing an additional 849,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 509,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.