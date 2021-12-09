Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 75,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $38.49 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

