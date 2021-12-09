Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.49. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.34 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.