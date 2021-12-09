Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 5,200 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

NYSE GPI opened at $202.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,024,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,576 shares of company stock worth $3,811,787 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

