Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,500 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Truist upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $109.52 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $55.63 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.85 and its 200 day moving average is $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

